North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting.
According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots.
Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at the A-1 grocery store off Dorchester Road who had been shot.
Police say the victim told them he was shot by someone in a truck while walking down Ranger Drive.
The report states the truck left the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.
