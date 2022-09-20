SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting.

According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots.

Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at the A-1 grocery store off Dorchester Road who had been shot.

Police say the victim told them he was shot by someone in a truck while walking down Ranger Drive.

The report states the truck left the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.

