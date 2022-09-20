North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting.

According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots.

Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at the A-1 grocery store off Dorchester Road who had been shot.

Police say the victim told them he was shot by someone in a truck while walking down Ranger Drive.

The report states the truck left the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.