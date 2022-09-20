Organization promoting wellness in construction industry

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Heart Association says 1 in 25 construction workers have heart disease, and 1 in 4 have high blood pressure.

That’s part of the reason why the association is hosting its annual Hard Hats with Heart Event, to bring attention to heart disease and stroke in the construction industry.

The Hard Hats with Heart Event is happening at the New Realm Brewing on Daniel Island Tuesday at 4 p.m.

It brings together contractors and business executives throughout the low country to show how creating a culture of wellness in construction companies can make all the difference.

The event will have CPR demonstrations and blood pressure education. It will also provide an opportunity for industry leaders to collaborate on the best ways to promote wellness and heart health in their companies.

One of the event’s Committee Members, Michaele Frampton, said she thinks it’s important they do their part in educating construction workers about ways to keep their hearts healthy, especially considering the number of people they are able to influence on any given day.

Frampton said on any given day, they have influence over “not only our immediate employees and team members but all those who are on-site as well. So it’s just a little thing we can do that hopefully has an impact on a handful of lives.”

The American Heart Association said it’s important for the workers on job sites to know their numbers and learn about how they can make small changes in their daily lives to help their overall heart health.

