Police arrest man in string of burglaries, break-ins

Eric Jamillieo Mack faces nine counts of burglary, two counts of breaking and entering an...
Eric Jamillieo Mack faces nine counts of burglary, two counts of breaking and entering an automobile and one count of grand larceny, according to police.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 35-year-old man is facing a dozen charges in connection to a series of burglaries, car break-ins and thefts.

Eric Jamillieo Mack faces nine counts of burglary, two counts of breaking and entering an automobile and one count of grand larceny, according to police.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the incidents occurred between July and September of this year.

Detectives were able to link Mack to the crimes, Jacobs said.

Mack implicated himself during questioning with investigators, he said.

