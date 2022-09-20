Police investigate report of gunshots at West Ashley apartments
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a report of shots fired at an apartment complex.
Police responded at around 4 p.m. to the Palmilla Apartments in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road.
As of approximately 4:20 p.m., officers had not located any signs of a shooting at the complex, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
