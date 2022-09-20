Police release new details in Summerville bank robbery

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have identified the man arrested Monday within an hour of a Summerville bank robbery.

Avery Clark, 36, is charged with armed robbery, entering a bank with the intent to steal, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records.

Police responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday to the First Citizens Bank on Old Trolley Road where the robbery was reported.

A witness at the bank was able to tell police which direction the Clark went after leaving the bank, Lt. Chris Hirsch said.

Police found Clark about 45 minutes at a Walmart on Dorchester Road and arrested him. They say he had changed clothes, but police were able to identify him by his tattoos and shoes.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Jail records indicate a judge set bond at a total of $200,000 on the charges.

He remained behind bars at the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.