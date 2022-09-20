SC Lottery
Police: SUV rear-ends school bus in West Ashley

Charleston Police say an SUV rear-ended a school bus at the intersection of Highway 61 and Sam...
Charleston Police say an SUV rear-ended a school bus at the intersection of Highway 61 and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say initial reports indicate there were no injuries in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon in the West Ashley area.

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard at Highway 61.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfen said an SUV rear-ended the bus, but said there were no injuries reported.

Officers remained on the scene waiting for a tow truck for the SUV, she said.

The crash came the same day a school bus struck a pedestrian and crashed into a North Charleston store, sending a total of seven people to the hospital.

Despite two crashes involving a school bus in the same day, data from the National Highway Safety Administration states students are 70 times more likely to get to school safely by bus than if they traveled by car.

The data from 2011 to 2020 there were 1,009 fatal school transport-related crashes nationally with 1, 125 victims, just 0.3% of the 326,000 total fatal crashes.

