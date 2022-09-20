RiverDogs Release 2023 Schedule

Charleston, SC - The 2022 Charleston RiverDogs are hitting the road to Virginia to try to capture a second consecutive league championship. On Monday, the team unveiled their full 132-game schedule for 2023. Fans will have an opportunity to see 8 of the other 11 teams in the Carolina League at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park next season.

On Thursday, April 6, the RiverDogs will open the campaign on the road for the first time since 2019. The season will begin with a three-game set in Myrtle Beach from April 6-8 in a rematch of the 2022 Carolina League South Division Championship Series. The home opener at The Joe is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Columbia Fireflies. That will be the first contest of a six-game series. For a second straight season, the RiverDogs have a home game on July 4.

Once again, the schedule will consist primarily of six-game series with a pair of three-game sets on the road. There is a four-day break scheduled around the Major League Baseball All-Star Game from July 10-13. The regular season will end on September 10 in Fayetteville with the postseason to follow. The playoff format will again feature the first half winner from each division battling the second half winner in a best-of-three series. The two division winners will advance to a best-of-three league championship series.

The schedule features 66 home games and 66 road games. The team will battle South Division rivals Augusta and Columbia 24 times (12 at home and 12 on the road). Myrtle Beach is on the schedule 21 times with 12 of the games in Charleston and the RiverDogs will play Kannapolis and Fayetteville 12 times each (6 at home and 6 on the road). The schedule also features 12 cross-over games with Lynchburg and Delmarva of the North Division, nine games against Down East and six road games against Fredericksburg.

Unlike the last two seasons, which featured a heavy concentration of home games in April and May, the 2023 schedule is much more balanced. For the first time under the new scheduling format, the team does not have a homestand longer than six games. The RiverDogs will embark on a 12-game road trip to Virginia in June and a shorter nine-game road swing to Kinston and Delmarva in July. The RiverDogs will host 12 games in April, 14 in May, 10 in June, 12 in July, 15 in August and 3 in September.

