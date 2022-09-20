School bus crashes into building in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A school bus crashed into a building in North Charleston Tuesday morning.

The bus crashed into the Neighbor Store on East Montague Avenue.

North Charleston Police and Fire and Charleston County EMS could be seen on the scene.

There was no immediate word if children were on the bus at the time.

The North Charleston Fire Department says minor injuries were reported.

People are asked to avoid the area of East Montague Avenue and Luella Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

❗️AVOID the area of E Montague and Luella Ave❗️



NCFD, @NCPD, CCEMS & @Charleston_Fire are on scene of a school bus vs building on E Montague. Minor injuries reports currently.



All media report to the corner of Luella Ave and E Montague. pic.twitter.com/1fZUSY6Olz — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) September 20, 2022

