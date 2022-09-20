SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Space Force releases official song

The U.S. Space Force's official song was unveiled at a conference in Maryland Tuesday. (DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Every other branch of the U.S. military has its own official song, and now the newest branch has one too.

The U.S. Space Force was created in 2019, and the force’s official song was unveiled at a conference Tuesday in Maryland.

The song, titled “Semper Supra,” was written and composed by a former member of the U.S. Air Force and a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Here are the lyrics:

“We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville High School was placed on a lockdown Monday morning after a possible threat from a...
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
A school bus crashed into a building in North Charleston Tuesday morning.
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Berkeley County shooting
Charleston Police say they are trying to find this man, who they believe is a possible witness...
Police receive tips on identity of possible hit-and-run witness

Latest News

Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights
Both Charleston and Berkeley Counties are still looking to recruit people to become poll...
Charleston, Berkeley Counties need workers for November election
A man in Massachusetts says two good Samaritans helped save his life after his wheelchair got...
‘They saved me’: Good Samaritans rescue man whose wheelchair got stuck on train tracks
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones makes 1st appearance outside Sandy Hook trial
James Jamerson was a member of the famous Funk Brothers.
Charleston man remembers Lowcountry native who was a musician for Motown