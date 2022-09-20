WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris to speak at SC State Fall Convocation

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Orangeburg Tuesday afternoon.

Don’t see the live video? CLICK HERE.

Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation.

The vice president will help the university welcome its largest freshmen class in 15 years.

This is Harris’s third visit to South Carolina since becoming vice president.

She recently visited in June for the state Democratic Party’s Blue Palmetto Dinner.

She is at least the fourth member of the Biden Administration to visit our state since December

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.