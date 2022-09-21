1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon crash in Williamsburg County.
It happened on US 52 north of the Kingstree area at 3:35 p.m.
A 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling north ran off the road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. The vehicle then hit a ditch and a tree.
The driver of the vehicle died, Lee said.
The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.
