1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon crash in Williamsburg County.

It happened on US 52 north of the Kingstree area at 3:35 p.m.

A 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling north ran off the road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. The vehicle then hit a ditch and a tree.

The driver of the vehicle died, Lee said.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.