Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole.

Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said Clements Ferry Road reopened at around 2:30 p.m.

But Tanner said the road closures and resulting backups had parents and school buses running behind schedule.

