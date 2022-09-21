CARTA meeting to discuss 21-mile-long commuter project

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CARTA board members and the public on Wednesday will meet to discuss updates to the 21-mile-long Lowcountry Rapid Transit project.

CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is the first large-scale transit project in the state and making sure the process, from design to construction, goes smoothly is important.

Officials will discuss a few topics dealing with the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project at Wednesday’s meeting.

There is a request for approval on the intergovernmental agreement which spells out the rights and liabilities of all parties involved in this project. This includes funding, design, and operation.

Seekings says so far everything has been working out and this is just the next step to get things moving.

While working on this project, Seekings says it’s also important for CARTA to keep an eye on their current system and ridership post pandemic.

“So, just seeing how our system is performing and right now really well. The other thing we always want to look at is our bottom line, how are we doing with taxpayer money as we bring this service to the streets,” Seekings says.

If everything goes well today, Seekings says they’ll be approving the 2023 budget for the Lowcountry rapid transit. This budget is in the mid $20 millions which is less than previous years.

There will be a public comment period during today’s meeting and Seekings says he encourages the public to share their thoughts and feedback on the project.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 1 p.m. in the Barrett Lawrimore conference room located at 5790 Casper Padgett Way North Charleston, SC 29406.

