SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CARTA meeting to discuss 21-mile-long commuter project

CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is the first large-scale transit project in the state...
CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is the first large-scale transit project in the state and making sure the process from design to construction goes smoothly is important.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CARTA board members and the public on Wednesday will meet to discuss updates to the 21-mile-long Lowcountry Rapid Transit project.

CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is the first large-scale transit project in the state and making sure the process, from design to construction, goes smoothly is important.

Officials will discuss a few topics dealing with the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project at Wednesday’s meeting.

There is a request for approval on the intergovernmental agreement which spells out the rights and liabilities of all parties involved in this project. This includes funding, design, and operation.

Seekings says so far everything has been working out and this is just the next step to get things moving.

While working on this project, Seekings says it’s also important for CARTA to keep an eye on their current system and ridership post pandemic.

“So, just seeing how our system is performing and right now really well. The other thing we always want to look at is our bottom line, how are we doing with taxpayer money as we bring this service to the streets,” Seekings says.

If everything goes well today, Seekings says they’ll be approving the 2023 budget for the Lowcountry rapid transit. This budget is in the mid $20 millions which is less than previous years.

There will be a public comment period during today’s meeting and Seekings says he encourages the public to share their thoughts and feedback on the project.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 1 p.m. in the Barrett Lawrimore conference room located at 5790 Casper Padgett Way North Charleston, SC 29406.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
Charleston Police say they are trying to find this man, who they believe is a possible witness...
Police receive tips on identity of possible hit-and-run witness
Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Berkeley County shooting
Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High...
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school

Latest News

Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
Police responded at around 4 p.m. after being notified of gunfire heard in the area.
Police recover bullet casings after report of gunfire at West Ashley apartment
Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment about transgender people
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police recover bullet casings after report of gunfire at West Ashley apartment