Caught on camera: Naked man enters woman’s porch, tries to get inside her house

By Marci Clark and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman in Iowa is warning her neighbors about an unwelcomed visitor who entered her porch Monday morning, completely naked.

The camera system, Skylar Boisen, was set up on her porch and captured video of the man, KWQC reported.

“At 7 o’clock my mom woke up and checked her phone. We have a camera system, she gets the notifications to her phone,” Boisen said. “At about 6 o’clock it recorded some guy walking into my front porch butt-naked, trying to get into my house. It’s normally peaceful down here but I guess not always.”

Boisen said the stranger came through the unlocked porch door, looked around and tried to open the door to the house, however, that door was locked.

All the while, Boisen was asleep inside at the time.

“He didn’t try very hard or long though, and then once he realized he wasn’t getting in, he just turned around and left,” said Boisen.

Boisen said while the man didn’t take anything or hurt anyone, she found the incident unsettling.

“His intentions didn’t seem too good,” she said, “They say he’s all around town, naked all the time. I don’t know how he got down here.”

While the stranger left her home quickly, he may have left one thing behind. She reported finding a pair of pants on the ground but was not sure if they were his.

Boisen said she wants to warn her neighbors to stay vigilant.

I don’t know how nobody saw him leaving. I don’t know if he put on his clothes before he left or ... I have no idea,” Boisen said.

Davenport police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

