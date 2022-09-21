SC Lottery
Charleston Redevelopment Corporation to present affordable housing efforts made in the city

Source: Live 5
By Molly McBride
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Redevelopment Corporation said they want the community to know that they’re actively preserving and building affordable housing in the Lowcountry, and today they are getting that opportunity.

At Wednesday afternoon’s Planning Commission meeting, they will be presenting the efforts they’ve made to increase affordable housing in Charleston over the last couple of years.

The CEO of the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation, F.A. Johnson, said the city’s planning commission reached out to understand what’s happening in the community, and for an update on current projects.

Over the last two years, Johnson said the Redevelopment Corporation has preserved 84 units across the city to ensure they stay affordable.

He said they have also committed $17 million to affordable housing projects, including the Bull’s Creek project that recently broke ground, with three additional projects in the works.

He said they want to provide homeownership opportunities, in addition to multifamily options. They are currently financing two subdivision projects in West Ashley.

Overall, Johnson said affordable housing efforts are critical, and that everyone deserves to be able to afford to live where they work, regardless of the booming economy.

Charleston is blessed by the fact that it has a strong market, strong economy, and strong housing, but that also puts a lot of pressure to make sure that there are housing options for everyone,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he is excited to be able to update the public on these efforts throughout the city.

This presentation will take place at 4:30 p.m., right before the planning commission meeting.

It will be live streamed on the City of Charleston’s YouTube channel.

