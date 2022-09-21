Charleston’s Dart library branch sets date for renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The John L. Dart Library in downtown Charleston will close for several months in mid-October for renovations.

The library, located at 1067 King Street, will close beginning on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m., Charleston County Public Library spokesman Doug Reynolds said. It is the latest branch to receive an interior refresh that will include new paint, carpet and furniture.

While the branch is closed, items placed on hold will be sent to the Main Library at 68 Calhoun Street, Reynolds said. Items can be routed to a different library location by selecting it when placing a hold online or requesting an alternate location when calling one of the library branches.

Book returns will not be available at the Dart branch while renovations are underway. But library patrons can return items to any open library branch.

The renovations are part of an ongoing referendum-funded project. Charleston County voters passed a $108.5 million referendum in 2014 to build five libraries and update the existing branches.

As part of that project, the Wando Mount Pleasant Library opened in June 2019, the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library opened in November 2019, the St. Paul/Hollywood Library opened on June 8, 2020, and the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library opened on Nov. 2, 2020.

Construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library is currently underway and expected to open in 2023.

