SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston’s Dart library branch sets date for renovations

The John L. Dart Library in downtown Charleston will close for months of renovations in October.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The John L. Dart Library in downtown Charleston will close for several months in mid-October for renovations.

The library, located at 1067 King Street, will close beginning on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m., Charleston County Public Library spokesman Doug Reynolds said. It is the latest branch to receive an interior refresh that will include new paint, carpet and furniture.

While the branch is closed, items placed on hold will be sent to the Main Library at 68 Calhoun Street, Reynolds said. Items can be routed to a different library location by selecting it when placing a hold online or requesting an alternate location when calling one of the library branches.

Book returns will not be available at the Dart branch while renovations are underway. But library patrons can return items to any open library branch.

The renovations are part of an ongoing referendum-funded project. Charleston County voters passed a $108.5 million referendum in 2014 to build five libraries and update the existing branches.

As part of that project, the Wando Mount Pleasant Library opened in June 2019, the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library opened in November 2019, the St. Paul/Hollywood Library opened on June 8, 2020, and the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library opened on Nov. 2, 2020.

Construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library is currently underway and expected to open in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
Charleston Police say they are trying to find this man, who they believe is a possible witness...
Police receive tips on identity of possible hit-and-run witness
Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity

Latest News

Family-owned spirits and distilling company Sweet Grass Vodka announced a $1.7 million...
Sweet Grass Vodka announces investment to bring jobs to Charleston County
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving an August...
Deputies continue to investigate deadly Meggett hit and run
The Berkeley County School District said students and faculty of Sangaree Middle School were...
Sangaree Middle School students, staff return to building after report of smoke
The department has around 70 firefighters on payroll, but Chief Larry Garvin said that is 50 to...
St. Paul’s Fire struggling with dozens of vacancies, forcing closure of 2 stations