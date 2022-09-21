Colleton County man facing charges after officer-involved shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Walterboro man accused of pointing a stolen gun at police during a November traffic stop.

Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

Affidavits state police conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 24 in the area of Green Pond Highway and Gervain Street in Walterboro on a vehicle in which Cummings was a front-seat passenger. Cummings had a black and brown Glock 9mm handgun that police say was reported stolen, and ran from the scene with the gun in his possession during the stop, court documents state.

Police say they ordered him to drop the gun and engaged Cummings in gunfire. He ran away but police said they recovered the handgun a short distance from the area where he had last been seen.

Court documents state the man was not immediately identified, but that forensic evidence at the scene identified Cummings as the passenger in the vehicle.

The handgun itself was reported stolen on Nov. 30, six days after the incident, court documents state.

Walterboro Police Chief Wade Marvin requested SLED to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Cummings was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.