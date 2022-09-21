SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Colleton County man facing charges after officer-involved shooting

Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful...
Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to SLED.(Colleton County Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Walterboro man accused of pointing a stolen gun at police during a November traffic stop.

Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

Affidavits state police conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 24 in the area of Green Pond Highway and Gervain Street in Walterboro on a vehicle in which Cummings was a front-seat passenger. Cummings had a black and brown Glock 9mm handgun that police say was reported stolen, and ran from the scene with the gun in his possession during the stop, court documents state.

Police say they ordered him to drop the gun and engaged Cummings in gunfire. He ran away but police said they recovered the handgun a short distance from the area where he had last been seen.

Court documents state the man was not immediately identified, but that forensic evidence at the scene identified Cummings as the passenger in the vehicle.

The handgun itself was reported stolen on Nov. 30, six days after the incident, court documents state.

Walterboro Police Chief Wade Marvin requested SLED to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Cummings was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
Charleston Police say they are trying to find this man, who they believe is a possible witness...
Police receive tips on identity of possible hit-and-run witness
Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity

Latest News

The Berkeley County School District said students and faculty of Sangaree Middle School were...
Fire department responds to report of smoke at middle school
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says human remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area...
Deputies investigating human remains found in Georgetown County
To manage all of the attractions, Charleston County Parks is hiring now. Attendants are needed...
Working Wednesdays: Charleston County Parks hiring for Holiday Festival of Lights
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CARTA meeting to discuss 21-mile-long commuter project
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting