Crews respond to 2 Colleton County house fires

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Fire-Rescue says no one was home during two different house fires Tuesday.

The first fire crews responded to was on Alton Way in the Cottageville area. They arrived at the scene around 2:15 p.m. and saw fire coming out of all the windows of a double-wide mobile home.

The fire rescue says the roof had already collapsed when they got there. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Crews were able to enter the home and extinguish the remaining fire 20 minutes after arriving. The interior of the home was destroyed.

Later in the day, firefighters responded to the Road O area. A neighbor called 911 after seeing a building on Cannon Road on fire around 4:50 p.m.

Firefighters worked multiple hours to put out the fire. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Behind heavy brush and woods, crews found a single-story wood frame fully engulfed.

After battling the flames, the fire was extinguished, but not before it destroyed the entire home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As of now, no injuries have been reported in either incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.