Deputies continue to investigate deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving an August hit-and-run death in Meggett.

Deputies responded to Highway 165 near Manor Road in the Meggett area around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 for a person who was hit by a vehicle.

The driver reported hitting a man, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick, who was lying in the road, deputies said.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp said the investigation shows Hardwick had been hit by another vehicle prior to the second driver reporting the incident.

The driver of the first vehicle left the scene, Knapp said.

Knapp said the driver of the second vehicle stopped, called 911 and attempted to help Hardwick and is not facing charges.

Knapp said investigators have not determined a description of the first vehicle or made an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

