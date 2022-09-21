SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was shot on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night.

Deputies say they responded to the Muddy Creek Road area of Hilton Head Island just after 8 p.m. for a “shots fired” call.

A gunshot victim was located and taken to the hospital by emergency medical services. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
Charleston Police say they are trying to find this man, who they believe is a possible witness...
Police receive tips on identity of possible hit-and-run witness
Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Berkeley County shooting
Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High...
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting
CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is the first large-scale transit project in the state...
CARTA meeting to discuss 21-mile-long commuter project
Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says