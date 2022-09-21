Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was shot on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night.

Deputies say they responded to the Muddy Creek Road area of Hilton Head Island just after 8 p.m. for a “shots fired” call.

A gunshot victim was located and taken to the hospital by emergency medical services. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

