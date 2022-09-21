Deputies investigating human remains found in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in rural Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the remains were found in a wooded area off of Kent Road in rural Georgetown County.

“Deputies on scene report the remains appear to have been at the location for an extended period of time,” sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley says.

Deputies say there is no immediate threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

