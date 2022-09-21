Final day of summer will be a hot one!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summer is going out as a hot one with temperatures in the 90s once again today. Under a sunny sky, temperatures will warm from the 60s and 70s this morning to the low 90s this afternoon. Fall officially begins at 9:30 PM Thursday and Thursday will be our last day with temperatures well above average. The average high for the date is 84°. Inland areas will reach the low to mid 90s on Thursday with upper 80s at the beaches. Big changes begin Thursday night as a cold front comes through with only a slight chance of rain. Behind the front, cooler weather and lower humidity will begin arriving by Friday morning. Despite full sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 70s to near 80° on Friday. It will be a cool evening for high school football on Friday with temperatures starting out in the 50s for all inland areas on Saturday morning. We expect a sunny weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.

TROPICS: Fiona is a Category 4 hurricane moving north out of the Turks and Caicos today. It will be a close call for Bermuda before the storm heads into the north Atlantic toward the Canadian Maritimes. Swell from Fiona is beginning to arrive at our coast today and will increase further Thursday and Friday. This will result in increasing dangerous surf and rip currents at our beaches. Extreme caution should be used today at the beaches with no swimming the best course of action on Thursday and Friday.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Gaston is in the north Atlantic but poses no threat to the United States. There are a couple other areas near Africa that may develop but should not impact any land areas. The tropical wave we need to watch will move into the Caribbean later this week and most models strengthen this storm into a tropical storm or hurricane by the weekend as it moves toward the western Caribbean. This could eventually come north toward the United States toward the middle to end of next week so it bears watching closely. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 92.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 93.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 80.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 82.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 85.

