Fire department responds to report of smoke at middle school

The Berkeley County School District said students and faculty of Sangaree Middle School were...
The Berkeley County School District said students and faculty of Sangaree Middle School were asked to evacuate from the school because of smoke in the building.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says middle school students are safe after their school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner said Sangaree Middle School was evacuated because of the presence of smoke in the building.

It was not immediately clear what caused the smoke, but Tanner said the fire department is responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

