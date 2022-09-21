Fire department responds to report of smoke at middle school

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says middle school students are safe after their school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner said Sangaree Middle School was evacuated because of the presence of smoke in the building.

It was not immediately clear what caused the smoke, but Tanner said the fire department is responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

