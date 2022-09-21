SC Lottery
Crews clear disabled vehicle on I-26, lanes reopened

A disabled vehicle on I-26 has eastbound lanes closed Wednesday morning.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A disabled vehicle that closed lanes on I-26 eastbound Wednesday morning has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

Traffic cameras in the area showed the two left lanes closed near mile marker 214 between the Montague Avenue and Dorchester Road exits.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation shows the incident occurred at 7:21 a.m.

As of 7:54 a.m., the department of transportation said all lanes were open in the area.

Heavy backups were still seen in the area from the earlier closures.

