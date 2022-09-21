SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault

Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.
Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan high school assistant football coach is facing felony charges after an alleged home invasion, according to authorities.

Lawrence McGrandy, assistant football coach for Vassar High School, was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27, WNEM reported.

The 43-year-old Vassar man has been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, and aggravated domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released more information about the charges.

McGrandy was placed on administrative leave by Vassar Public Schools on Sept. 21 pending the result of the investigation, the district said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Next tropical system expected to develop could affect Lowcountry
Charleston Police say they are trying to find this man, who they believe is a possible witness...
Police receive tips on identity of possible hit-and-run witness

Latest News

In this image made from a video, a rescuer pours water on one of stranded whales on Ocean...
Around 200 stranded whales die in pounding surf in Australia
The department has around 70 firefighters on payroll, but Chief Larry Garvin said that is 50 to...
St. Paul’s Fire struggling with dozens of vacancies, forcing closure of 2 stations
Biden says Russia’s war should "make your blood run cold."
Biden: Russia’s war should ‘make your blood run cold’
Ginni Thomas
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records