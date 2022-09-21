SC Lottery
‘It’s time to go to work’: Georgetown Co. Sheriff looks to combat traffic accidents

Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not normally a priority for the sheriff’s office since...
Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not normally a priority for the sheriff’s office since they usually deal with life and property; but with an increase in recent wrecks, he believes it is time for them to step up.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After the sheriff of Georgetown County apologized to citizens on Facebook Friday for not “responding properly” to speeding and traffic issues in the county, he is putting out a call for action to decrease traffic incidents.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not normally a priority for the sheriff’s office since they usually deal with life and property; but with an increase in recent wrecks, he believes it is time for them to step up.

“I’m in charge of public safety for Georgetown County,” Weaver said. “And yes, we have heroin issues, we have opioid issues, we have fentanyl issues just like every other community. But this kills just as many people. So, I cannot ignore it. Who else is gonna do it other than the sheriff’s office?”

Weaver said there is one particular area that seems to have more wrecks than others, from Kings River Road to the Prince George Community, which is south of Pawleys Island before you get to the City of Georgetown.

“It’s the Bermuda triangle of Georgetown County as far as traffic accidents,” Weaver said.

Since Weaver made the Facebook post on Friday, he is increased patrols in that area. From Friday to midday Wednesday, 117 tickets were issued in the area for people driving more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“There’s gonna be sheriff’s resources there, I’m requesting state resources in Georgetown County to work more traffic, to write more tickets, and I suggest everyone buckle up and drive the speed limit,” Weaver said.

Weaver said people can expect to see changes countywide, as the sheriff’s office steps up traffic patrols and selective traffic enforcement. He says Georgetown County ranks fifth in collisions for counties that do not have an interstate, a number that he says cannot be ignored. Weaver said it’s “all hands on deck.”

“I’m the person who they feel needs to keep them safe, so if not me, then who?” Weaver asked.

Weaver said he contacted the South Carolina Department of Transportation to come out to the area on Highway 17 and hopefully they will come up with a plan to make it safer.

