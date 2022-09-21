John L. Dart Library closing in October for renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The John L. Dart Library in downtown Charleston will close for renovations in October.

Charleston County Public Library said the branch would be closed beginning Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. for an interior refresh that includes new paint, carpet and furniture.

Renovations on the branch are expected to take several months.

Library officials say items on hold will be re-routed to the main library at 68 Calhoun Street or they can be routed to a different branch by selecting a different branch when placing an online hold or calling another branch.

Books returns will not be available at the branch once renovations begin, but items can be returned to any open location.

