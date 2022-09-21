SC Lottery
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials say

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.(Mega Millions/Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Lottery officials say two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket was sold in a Chicago suburb for a late July drawing.

The Illinois Lottery said Wednesday the prize was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won.

The Illinois Lottery says it is unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win.

The jackpot-winning ticket was bought at the end of July at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

