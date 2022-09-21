SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

RiverDogs win 2nd straight league championship

Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lynchburg, VA- The Charleston RiverDogs claimed their second consecutive league championship courtesy of a 6-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday night. Carson Williams and Brock Jones homered and JJ Goss tossed a career-hign 6.2 innings in the victory. The RiverDogs finished the postseason with a 4-0 record.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings as the two starting pitchers, Goss for the RiverDogs and Trenton Denholm of Lynchburg, dominated early in the game. Williams opened the fourth inning by blasting a solo home run over the batter’s eye in dead center to make it 1-0.

The lead grew larger in the top of the sixth. Shane Sasaki opened the inning with a single and Williams followed with an infield hit to place runners on the corners. Junior Caminero doubled the advantage with an opposite field single to right and Bobby Seymour followed with an RBI double into the left field corner. After a pitching change, Jones blasted a two-run home run over the right field wall to increase the margin to 5-0. Denholm took the tough luck loss, surrendering four runs in 5.1 innings.

Goss held Lynchburg hitless through 5.0 innings, before stranding two baserunners who reached on singles in the sixth. Isaiah Greene put the Hillcats on the board with a solo home run to start the seventh against Goss and with two outs in the same frame, Jordan Brown added an RBI triple to make it 5-2. Antonio Jimenez came out of the bullpen and retired Angel Genao to end the inning. Goss allowed two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts to earn his second postseason win.

The lead grew to 6-2 in the top of the eighth when Ryan Spikes added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to left field. Jimenez posted scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to close out the victory and collect his first save. The game ended on a groundball to second base by Genao. A massive celebration began behind the mound on the infield grass as players streamed out of the dugout to join the party.

Seymour finished the game 4-4 with three doubles and an RBI. Williams also tallied multiple hits, going 2-4 with a home run. Lynchburg received a pair of hits from Brown out of the eighth spot in the lineup.

For the first 41 years of the franchise’s history, the team went without winning a championship. Since becoming a Tampa Rays affiliate prior to the 2021 season, the team has posted the best record in Minor League Baseball and earned back-to-back titles.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Summerville High School was placed on a lockdown Monday morning after a possible threat from a...
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Berkeley County shooting
Charleston Police say they are trying to find this man, who they believe is a possible witness...
Police receive tips on identity of possible hit-and-run witness

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer celebrates a successful fake punt during the first half...
Gamecocks announce 2023 football schedule
Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
RiverDogs Release 2023 Schedule
Bryan Bresee leads the Tiger Walk ahead of Clemson's home opener.
Clemson DT Bresee back on campus before sister’s funeral
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the final round of...
Defending champion Rory McIlroy commits to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina