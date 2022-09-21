SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says

A crash involving a school bus in North Charleston sent seven people to the hospital Tuesday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero.

A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.

“We are thankful that he is recovering and expected to be OK,” the post states.

North Charleston Police say it happened shortly before 8 a.m. as the school bus was turning onto Montague Avenue from Luella Avenue. The bus driver lost control of the bus, struck the student and then crashed into the Neighbor Store, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The student was one of seven taken to the hospital, North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said. Jacobs described the student’s injuries as minor.

Charleston County School District officials said there were eight students on the bus. Four of the eight, along with the bus driver, were also taken to a hospital. A seventh student, who was with the 15-year-old, was struck by debris and also taken to the hospital.

“Other North Charleston High School students rose to help the scared and shaken elementary children off of that bus to ensure their safety,” the post states.

The bus was towed from the scene at approximately 1 p.m. North Charleston building inspectors said they were declaring the building unsafe because of the impact. By late Tuesday afternoon, the gaping hole in the storefront had been covered with plywood.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Summerville High School was placed on a lockdown Monday morning after a possible threat from a...
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Berkeley County shooting
Charleston Police say they are trying to find this man, who they believe is a possible witness...
Police receive tips on identity of possible hit-and-run witness

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment about transgender people
Both Charleston and Berkeley Counties are still looking to recruit people to become poll...
Charleston, Berkeley Counties need workers for November election
Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston, Berkeley Counties need workers for November election