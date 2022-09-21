Sweet Grass Vodka announces investment to bring jobs to Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned spirits and distilling company announced a $1.7 million plan to establish operations in Charleston County Wednesday.

Sweet Grass Vodka, which was founded in 2020, will create 47 new jobs in the county. The company crafts vodka and spirits from South Carolina-grown potatoes.

“We are enthusiastic about launching our second location in South Carolina in the beautiful upper peninsula of Charleston. We are proud of our quality, locally sourced vodka — and this new facility will showcase Sweet Grass Vodka on a larger scale,” Sweet Grass Vodka CEO Jarrod Swanger said.

The company’s new facility, located at 1640 Meeting Street in Charleston, will be its first operation in Charleston County and its second location in the Palmetto State.

“Again and again, South Carolina has shown it is one of the best places in the world to do business,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “This announcement by Sweet Grass Vodka is further proof of our pro-business environment, and we’re excited to see what this locally grown company has in store for the future. Congratulations to Sweet Grass Vodka on its establishment in Charleston County.”

The Charleston facility will be a bottling plant and will offer a tasting room for spirits and small bites.

“We are pleased to welcome Sweet Grass Vodka to our community and look forward to its continued growth and success,” Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. “Using the best of locally sourced ingredients, Sweet Grass Vodka is committed to an authentic homegrown experience.”

Those interested in joining the Sweet Grass Vodka team should visit the company’s contact page.

Operations are expected to be online in October.

