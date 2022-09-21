Working Wednesdays: Charleston County Parks hiring for Holiday Festival of Lights

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas is just three months away, and Charleston County Parks is preparing for its annual lights event.

The Holiday Festival of Lights returns to James Island County Park for its 33rd year Nov. 12 through Dec. 31.

The attraction features an estimated two million shimmering lights. The Festival of Lights is known for its three-mile driving tour, but there is much more to see and do. The festival also has an impressive sculpture made from 50 tons of sand, a holiday train, an enchanted walking trail, a Victorian carousel, Santa Clause, Santa’s sweet shop, gift shops, marshmallow roasting, and concessions with hamburgers, kettle corn, hot chocolate and more.

To manage all of the attractions, Charleston County Parks is hiring now. Attendants are needed for gate operations, concessions, tickets, parking, and retail operations. There are also openings for maintenance, and to play Santa Claus.

The pay range is $15 to $30 per hour. Click here to apply.

Learn more about opportunities to work at the Holiday Festival of Lights on Working Wednesdays.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if you’d like to work with the company.

