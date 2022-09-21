SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Working Wednesdays: Charleston County Parks hiring for Holiday Festival of Lights

To manage all of the attractions, Charleston County Parks is hiring now. Attendants are needed...
To manage all of the attractions, Charleston County Parks is hiring now. Attendants are needed for gate operations, concessions, tickets, parking, and retail operations. There are also openings for maintenance, and to play Santa Claus.(Holiday Festival of Lights)
By Ann McGill
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas is just three months away, and Charleston County Parks is preparing for its annual lights event.

The Holiday Festival of Lights returns to James Island County Park for its 33rd year Nov. 12 through Dec. 31.

The attraction features an estimated two million shimmering lights. The Festival of Lights is known for its three-mile driving tour, but there is much more to see and do. The festival also has an impressive sculpture made from 50 tons of sand, a holiday train, an enchanted walking trail, a Victorian carousel, Santa Clause, Santa’s sweet shop, gift shops, marshmallow roasting, and concessions with hamburgers, kettle corn, hot chocolate and more.

To manage all of the attractions, Charleston County Parks is hiring now. Attendants are needed for gate operations, concessions, tickets, parking, and retail operations. There are also openings for maintenance, and to play Santa Claus.

The pay range is $15 to $30 per hour. Click here to apply.

Learn more about opportunities to work at the Holiday Festival of Lights on Working Wednesdays. Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if you’d like to work with the company.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
Charleston Police say they are trying to find this man, who they believe is a possible witness...
Police receive tips on identity of possible hit-and-run witness
Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity

Latest News

The Berkeley County School District said students and faculty of Sangaree Middle School were...
Fire department responds to report of smoke at middle school
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says human remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area...
Deputies investigating human remains found in Georgetown County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CARTA meeting to discuss 21-mile-long commuter project
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting