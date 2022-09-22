Bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash, police say

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is on the scene of a Wednesday night crash that left a bicyclist dead.

It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.

Police have not said what led up to the crash or when it exactly occurred.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#BREAKING Goose Creek Police Department confirms bicyclist was struck by a car and killed on Crowfield Blvd. in front of Stratford High School. 7 police units and 1 fire truck currently on the scene. pic.twitter.com/5mfct6NMXC — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) September 22, 2022

