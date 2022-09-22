SC Lottery
Bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash, police say

It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.
It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is on the scene of a Wednesday night crash that left a bicyclist dead.

It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.

Police have not said what led up to the crash or when it exactly occurred.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

