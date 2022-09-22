SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

The Goose Creek Police Department is on the scene of a Wednesday night crash that left a bicyclist dead.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the Summerville man who died after his bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Wyatt Dobbs, 43, died at the scene of the crash on Crowfield Boulevard, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The crash was reported across from Stratford High School just before 11 p.m.

Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill said the early investigation revealed the bicyclist was lying in the roadway when he was struck.

Hill said the Goose Creek Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted to aid the victim, but the bicyclist died.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and Goose Creek Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Next tropical system expected to develop could affect Lowcountry
Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning...
Man arrested in Monday North Charleston shooting
Police arrested a teenager accused of exchanging gunfire with a North Charleston resident who...
Teen arrested on 6 charges after shootout in N. Charleston neighborhood
Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department and Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department responded...
Firefighters discover body after extinguishing fire
This is the shelter’s fourth moratorium in 2022.
Dorchester Paws halts new dog intakes