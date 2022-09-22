Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the Summerville man who died after his bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Wyatt Dobbs, 43, died at the scene of the crash on Crowfield Boulevard, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The crash was reported across from Stratford High School just before 11 p.m.

Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill said the early investigation revealed the bicyclist was lying in the roadway when he was struck.

Hill said the Goose Creek Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted to aid the victim, but the bicyclist died.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and Goose Creek Police are investigating.

#BREAKING Goose Creek Police Department confirms bicyclist was struck by a car and killed on Crowfield Blvd. in front of Stratford High School. 7 police units and 1 fire truck currently on the scene. pic.twitter.com/5mfct6NMXC — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) September 22, 2022

