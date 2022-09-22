Dorchester Paws halts new dog intakes

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is placing another stop on accepting new dogs into the shelter.

This is the shelter’s fourth moratorium in 2022.

The shelter says 20 dogs have been brought into the shelter since Monday and hallways at the shelter are lined with pop-ups because of the number of animals in their care.

Officials say they can assist anyone who finds an animal with supplies to care for that animal until the moratorium is lifted.

The shelter is actively seeking fosters and lowered the adoption fee on adult dogs to $25.

More information on fostering an animal from the shelter can be found at dorchesterpaws.org or by emailing foster@dorchesterpaws.org.

