SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’

Family and friends in Ohio are mourning the death of two brothers who were killed in a refinery fire. (Source: WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week.

WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.

“They were extremely close. Everywhere Max would go, Ben would go. If there were any kind of a scuffle, they would always have each other’s backs, and they were definitely two boys you didn’t want to mess with,” Shabel said.

The brothers leave behind wives and small children.

“Max had two kids, and Ben had a son. It’s just devastating as a father myself. The last time we met, we spoke about being fathers. My heart just sinks,” Schabel said.

Max Morrisey recently started running a pizza and ice cream shop called Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasty’s in Oregon, Ohio.

“One of his dreams was to own an ice cream shop. It’s between our two houses, and we would meet to hang out. I know when it changed hands at ownership, he had an opportunity to take over the business, and he just wanted to keep that in the community,” Schabel said.

The community has rallied together to support the Morrissey family. United Steelworkers Local 1-346 started a fund for Ben and Max Morrisey. Those interested in donating can visit the Croghan Colonial Bank located at 4157 Navarre Ave. in Oregon, Ohio.

BP did not immediately share what caused Tuesday’s fire, which was extinguished around 10:15 p.m. There was also no word on the extent of the damage.

“It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for, and our employee assistance team is on-site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Next tropical system expected to develop could affect Lowcountry
It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.
Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit-and-run crash
Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity

Latest News

Dorchester Paws will host an adoption event Thursday afternoon at Ashley River Park in an...
Dorchester Paws halts intakes, calls on community to help with crowded shelter
Lori Mandarino was charged with public intoxication.
Police: Mt. Pleasant substitute teacher arrested for public intoxication
Cooper Roberts, who was injured in the Highland Park shooting, has returned home.
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to family
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Paws halts intakes, calls on community to help with crowded shelter