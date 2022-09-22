SC Lottery
Firefighters discover body after extinguishing fire

Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department and Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department responded...
Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department and Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Bonnoitt Street just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Sep. 22, 2022
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said an investigation is underway after crews responded to a fire and discovered a body.

Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department and Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Bonnoitt Street just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Arriving firefighters discovered the body of a victim after entering the structure and extinguishing a small fire, Moncks Corner Fire Chief Robert Gass said.

Gass said Moncks Corner Police and the Berkeley County Coroner were called to investigate the death.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and State Fire Marshals Office are all assisting in the investigation.

