Library hosting foster family recruitment event today

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - One local library and foster care service have partnered to host a Foster Family Recruitment Drop-in Event happening Thursday.

Library officials say it is opening its doors for people to drop in and ask questions and learn more about fostering in general.

The Berkely County Library System in collaboration with Lutheran Services Carolinas is hosting the drop-in style event Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goose Creek Library in Berkeley County.

Registration is not required, and all potential foster parents are encouraged to stop by.

According to the Department of Social Services, almost 4,000 children in South Carolina are looking for a permanent home.

435 of those 4,000 are in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties alone.

These numbers are part of the reason why leaders at the Goose Creek Library say they’re excited to host this event.

Foster Family Recruiter, Robbie Dent, will be at the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to help in any way.

The library said Dent will be able to answer questions about requirements for foster parents, as well as start the fostering process for anyone who is seriously interested.

The library said they hope anyone interested stops by to find out more information about the opportunity of fostering.

For more information on this BCLS program or others, please contact Nanette Hamilton at 843-572-1376 or nanette.hamilton@berkeleycountysc.gov.

