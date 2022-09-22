Man arrested in Monday North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning shooting.

Brandon Rashad Cuttino was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to the 7100 block of Stall Road for a reported shooting around 11:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers said they arrived and found a woman in the kitchen of an apartment that had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

A report states the woman and Cuttino had an argument and the woman jumped out of a window and Cuttino began shooting at her.

Police said the investigation led to the identification of Cuttino as a suspect and he was taken into custody on Thursday with help from the U.S. Marshals task force.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.