Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce hosts business and community expo

Rebecca Imholz, director of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce says businesses everywhere...
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 12th annual businesses and community expo.

Officials say this is the largest networking event east of the cooper river for local businesses and the community.

In partnership with the town of Mount Pleasant and Roper St. Francis Healthcare, the business and community expo will have over 80 vendors. They range from blood donation stations to appearances from community leaders, and food trucks.

Rebecca Imholz, director of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce says businesses everywhere were impacted by COVID -19 and many are just now getting back to where they were pre-pandemic.

Imholtz says if you’re a business owner or have a community organization, this expo is a great way to connect with people who can support you to meet your mission and goals.

" It’s a great way for someone in the business community to get the word out about their product and service offerings, and it’s a great way for the community to connect with support services in the area,” Imholtz says.

The event is free from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Temple located at 176 Patriots Point Road.

Imholtz says they expect about 1,200 people to be in attendance and there will be free giveaways for the first 500 people.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

