Near record highs for the last afternoon of summer!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Near record highs are expected today for the last afternoon of summer! Early morning fog will give way to sunny skies with highs heading up into the low to mid 90s inland this afternoon, upper 80s at the beaches. Heads up at the beaches today, we have a High Surf Advisory today and a high risk of rip currents as well. This is due to Hurricane Fiona passing over 600 miles off of our coast today. Swell has been increasing at the beaches and waves of 4-6 feet are likely.

A cold front approaches this evening about the time fall officially begins at 9:03. A few spotty showers are possible ahead of the cold front, after sunset this evening. The front will rush through the area overnight and cooler weather will begin arriving by tomorrow morning. We’ll start out in the low 60s Friday morning with highs only reaching the upper 70s Friday afternoon despite full sunshine. It will also be breezy on Friday with winds out of the north of 15 - 20 mph. This sets the stage for a beautiful first weekend of Fall with sunny skies, cool mornings and warm afternoon. The coolest morning will be Saturday morning with all inland areas in the 50s, even low 50s near I-95.

TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona passes offshore of the Lowcountry today and will pass close to Bermuda tonight. Tropical Storm Gaston is in the north Atlantic and may impact the Azores, no impact to the United States. We continue to watch the disturbance in the Caribbean that shows a strong possibility that it develops into our next named storm. This will likely strengthen in the western Caribbean and could head into the Gulf of Mexico early next week as a hurricane. Depending on the track, some impacts could be felt in the Lowcountry toward the end of next week. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 95.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky, Breezy and Cooler. High 79.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 82.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 86.

