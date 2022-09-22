SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Official: Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate at border Sept. 30

Cars pass a monument marking the border between the United States and Canada on Wednesday,...
Cars pass a monument marking the border between the United States and Canada on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Highgate Springs, Vt.(AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.

Unvaccinated foreign travelers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine.

The official said that Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the border expire Sept. 30. The official said earlier this week the prime minister need to give final sign off. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Trudeau’s Liberal government is still deciding whether to maintain the requirement for passengers to wear face masks on trains and airplanes.

Unvaccinated professional athletes like major league baseball players would be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. They currently are not allowed to cross the border into Canada.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Next tropical system expected to develop could affect Lowcountry
It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.
Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit-and-run crash
Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity

Latest News

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its rescue team rescued 46 cats and kittens from filthy...
Rescuers seize nearly 50 cats living in deplorable conditions, animal shelter says
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department and Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department responded...
Firefighters discover woman’s body after extinguishing fire
A James Island man is suing Lowe's after an accident at the Folly Road store in which a portion...
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident