Orangeburg man accused in Dollar General burglary

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges in connection to a break-in at an Orangeburg County convenience store.

Tiberias Drayton, 26, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Cannon Bridge Road on Wednesday.

Investigators say they found Drayton behind a Dollar General in Orangeburg County that had been entered after hours. He was then taken into custody.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said there have been a string of convenience store robberies in the area.

“We’ve been watching Dollar General stores since several have been broken into over the past few months,” Ravenell said. “Even with this arrest, we’re still watching these types of stores.”

