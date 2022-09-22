Police: Mt. Pleasant substitute teacher arrested for public intoxication
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Department says they arrested a substitute teacher at James B Edwards Elementary School.
Lori Mandarino was charged with public intoxication. A booking photo of Mandarino has not been made available yet; she was arrested just after noon on Thursday.
Mount Pleasant Police booking information indicates Mandarino is 56-years-old, but jail records from the Al Cannon Detention Center state Mandarino is 62.
She is currently booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
