Police: Mt. Pleasant substitute teacher arrested for public intoxication

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Department says they arrested a substitute teacher at James B Edwards Elementary School.

Lori Mandarino was charged with public intoxication. A booking photo of Mandarino has not been made available yet; she was arrested just after noon on Thursday.

Mount Pleasant Police booking information indicates Mandarino is 56-years-old, but jail records from the Al Cannon Detention Center state Mandarino is 62.

She is currently booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

