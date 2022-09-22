SC Lottery
SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet

Tico, a rescued racoon, is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet.
Tico, a rescued racoon, is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet.(Wildlife Rehab of Greenville)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A rescued raccoon from South Carolina is vying for the title of America’s Favorite Pet - and a prize to help the nonprofit he represents.

Wildlife Rehab of Greenville rescued Tico as a baby after the raccoon was hit by a car.

Due to his injuries, Tico can’t be released back into the wild but he had become an ambassador for the organization, teaching the public about wildlife.

Tico was rescued after being hit by a car and can't be released back into the wild.
Tico was rescued after being hit by a car and can't be released back into the wild.(Wildlife Rehab of Greenville)

The winner of America’s Favorite Pet earns a spread in InTouch Magazine and $10,000. Tico and his owner Jane will donate the prize money to Wildlife Rehab of Greenville in order to help more injured and orphaned animals across the state if he wins.

To vote for Tico for America’s Favorite Pet, click here. Votes can be cast daily.

