SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight, provided by Guitar Center.(Southwest Airlines and Guitar Center/BON VOYAGED /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (Gray News) – Passengers on a flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu got a special surprise Wednesday.

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight, provided by Guitar Center.

A Facebook post from the airline claims you can learn to play the instrument in 20 minutes or less.

“We can’t wait for our customers to show off their new musical talent!” Southwest Airlines said in the post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Next tropical system expected to develop could affect Lowcountry
Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity
It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning...
Man arrested in Monday North Charleston shooting
A new device is erasing pain for some patients and helping them put off a total knee replacement.
New device tested to ease severe knee pain in arthritis patients
Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
A new device is erasing pain for some patients and helping them put off a total knee replacement.
New device tested to ease severe knee pain in arthritis patients