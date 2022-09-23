1 dead after double shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell, police say

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department said one person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a fast food restaurant Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Taco Bell at 104 South Goose Creek Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting.

Capt. Tim Hill said arriving officers located two gunshot victims that had attempted to flee the area.

Hill said both victims were taken to the hospital where one later died. The other victim was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Hill said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200.

