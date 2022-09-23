1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a female was taken to the hospital after a Friday shooting.

Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.

At the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound in the leg, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jacobs said that police are still on the scene and actively “pursuing a person of interest...”

There is no official information on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

