SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting

Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.
Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a female was taken to the hospital after a Friday shooting.

Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.

At the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound in the leg, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jacobs said that police are still on the scene and actively “pursuing a person of interest...”

There is no official information on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at a Taco Bell on Highway 52 near St James Avenue.
Teen killed after double shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell
A James Island man is suing Lowe's after an accident at the Folly Road store in which a portion...
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident
Police arrested a teenager accused of exchanging gunfire with a North Charleston resident who...
Teen arrested on 6 charges after shootout in N. Charleston neighborhood
It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.
Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit-and-run crash
Lori Mandarino was charged with public intoxication.
Police: Mt. Pleasant substitute teacher arrested for public intoxication

Latest News

Keith Sheridan Woodward, 48, is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third...
Goose Creek man arrested on charges related to child pornography
The town plans to widen the street north of Highway 78 out toward Nexton Parkway and extend it...
Maple Street set to be widened, extended as first project of Summerville plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek man arrested on charges related to child pornography
The 2nd Annual Lowcountry Veterans Benefit Gala will consist of an open bar, heavy hors...
Nonprofit looks to raise $70K through benefit gala for Lowcountry Veterans