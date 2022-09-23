SC Lottery
20 displaced after fire at a Carolina Forest apartment building

Carolina Forest fire
Carolina Forest fire(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Twenty are without homes after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Carolina Forest apartment building Friday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue told WMBF News nine units in one building are damaged and two other buildings have heat damage.

The flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. on White River Drive, off River Oaks Drive.

HCFR said paramedics treated one person at the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital.

The fire is now under control and crews are investigating.

