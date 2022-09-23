Animal shelter offering reward for information in ‘malnourished dog’ case
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in Summerville is offering $500 for any information that leads to criminal charges against the owner of a dog that was brought into the shelter.
Dorchester Paws says a dog came into the shelter extremely malnourished and dehydrated, with missing/broken teeth.
The dog, who the shelter is calling Tara, also tested positive for heartworm positive and hookworm positive.
“[This dog] is showing clear signs that all her life was meant for, was to be overbred, likely having her puppies taken and sold from her and left to a life of misery,” spokesperson Danielle Zuck said.
The dog was brought in by a good Samaritan, according to Zuck.
Dorchester Paws can be reached at 843-871-3820.
